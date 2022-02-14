IRION COUNTY, Texas – Traffic will be reduced down to one lane on RM 853 in Irion County this week, February 14th-18th as road crews repair a low water crossing, according to a release from TxDOT on Monday, February 14, 2022.

TxDOT said the low water crossing on RM 853 at Big Rocky Creek in Irion County will be repaired this week. A lane closure and a 10’width restriction will be in place for all vehicles in the area.

Courtesy: TxDOT

According to TxDOT, the metal plate, seen in the right lane of the road in this photo, will be removed and the hole beneath it repaired. Damage was caused by flooding.