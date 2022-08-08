WACO, TX (FOX 44) – I-35 is making progress and opening up more lanes.

Crews will open all four southbound mainlanes Wednesday in addition to the four northbound mainlanes that recently opened up.

The $341 million construction project that began in April 2019 is getting closer and closer to completion, but there is still some work to be done.

To complete this work, crews will close all southbound I-35 mainlanes from north loop 340 to bus 77, from 7 P.M. To 6 A.M., Monday night through Wednesday.

TXDot advises drivers to find alternate routes to avoid the area and to follow the detour signage.

All four I-35 southbound mainlanes are expected to be open by Wednesday morning at six.

“Whenever the southbound mainlanes reopen this Wednesday, you’re going to see improved drive times through Waco, through Bellmead,” TXDot Waco District PIO Jake Smith said. “And that’s really what the purpose of the project was as a whole, was to improve that traffic flow, that capacity. Now, there’s still work to be done, and we will continue to do that.”

While the mainlanes will be open later this week, there is still work to be done around the projects, so be on the lookout for crews.

That work includes projects such as side streets, sidewalks and the northbound frontage road.

The project is on schedule, and substantial completion is expected by the end of the year. Total completion is expected by early 2023.