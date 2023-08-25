SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking public input concerning the Ports-to-Plains System in Texas, a roadway system that nearly runs the full length of the Lone Star State and includes the major highway planned to pass through San Angelo.

According to TxDOT, the Ports-to-Plains System in Texas, also known as the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, was designed and constructed to facilitate “the efficient transportation of goods and people from Mexico, through West Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado and ultimately Canada and the Pacific Northwest.” The roadway system has since developed a storied history in Texas, with several committees being formed to monitor, maintain and optimize the corridor beginning in late 2019.

The corridor also includes I-27, an interstate highway intended to cross San Angelo while cutting north into Sterling City and south into Eldorado.

A map of the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, courtesy of TxDOT.

Now, the Ports-to-Plains System in Texas Implementation Strategy and Plan is seeking input from those who have traversed the corridor through the use of an online survey. The survey is a multiple-choice questionnaire asking participants to describe their experience driving on the roadway system, with questions prompting users to recount their methods of travel and the obstacles they faced during their trip, among other topics.

Those looking to complete the survey may follow this link. For more information about the Ports-to-Plains Corridor, visit TxDOT’s webpage for the roadway system or the Ports-to-Plains Alliance’s website.