TxDOT reminds drivers to “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles.”

TEXAS – According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Last year 412 motorcyclists died and 1,812 were seriously injured on Texas roads and on average, one motorcyclist dies every day on Texas roads.

According to department officials, the highest numbers of fatal motorcycle crashes in 2019 occurred in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Corpus Christi, Lubbock, and Odessa.

Previously, our staff has reported on safety tips given by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In the video above, Octavio Saenz, with the Department of Transportation has some safety tips for drivers.

TxDOT has an annual campaign called “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles.” It began this month and runs through the summer. TxDOT says the goal is to make drivers aware of the issues and risks motorists face on the roadways.

Below, GypC Serna, a motorcyclists, shares her perspective of what it’s like on the road.

“The six-month period from May through October is the deadliest for motorcycle riders and accounted for 61 percent of motorcycle fatalities in Texas last year. That’s why we are urging drivers to Look Twice for Motorcycles-there’s a life riding on it,” Executive Director of TxDOT, James Bass, said.

Finally, in the video below, Michael Terry with Halo Flight, shares his thoughts on a major issue when it comes to drivers today.

TxDOT released the following list of tips that can help prevent crashes.

Take extra care when making a left turn . It’s easy to mis-judge the speed and proximity of an oncoming motorcycle. It’s safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.

. It’s easy to mis-judge the speed and proximity of an oncoming motorcycle. It’s safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider. Pay special attention at intersections . Close to one-third of motorcycle fatalities happen at roadway intersections.

. Close to one-third of motorcycle fatalities happen at roadway intersections. Give driving your full attention . Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences. Look twice when changing lanes . Check mirrors, check blind spots and always use turn signals.

. Check mirrors, check blind spots and always use turn signals. Give motorcyclists room when passing them . Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane.

. Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane. Stay back . If you are behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal that they are reducing their speed.

. If you are behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal that they are reducing their speed. Slow down. As always, please obey the posted speed limit.

TxDOT leaders say that the “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign is part of a larger campaign called #EndTheStreakTX. This initiative encourages drivers to be safe when it comes to the choices they make while driving. That includes wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never driving distracted (sending or reading a text or message of any sort), and never driving under the influnece.

According to TxDOT records, November 7, 2000 “was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.”

#EndTheStreakTX is a hashtag social media users can add to posts about safety and how they have taken the pledge to not drive distracted.

*Videos courtesy of TxDOT.