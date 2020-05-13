TxDOT receives $75M to improve Rural Transit during Coronavirus Outbreak

WASHINGTON – The Texas Transportation Department (TxDOT) was awarded a federal grant of $74,581,554 to improve transportation infrastructure in rural areas to help transit providers continue to operate throughout the novel coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced today. The funding, which was appropriated by Congress last month as part of the CARES Act, comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). You can read more about these grants here.

“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in rural areas.”

The grant will enable rural transit providers to continue operating established transit routes and to add new services to aid communities, including necessary trips to work and medical appointments. Some services such as meal delivery and other critical services are also being provided.

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.

Courtesy: Deputy Press Secretary of John Cornyn, United States Senator for Texas

