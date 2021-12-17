SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Friday, December 17 their crews have completed pretreatment of bridges and overpasses throughout parts of the Concho Valley in anticipation of the potential winter weather this weekend.

In their announcement, TxDOT said their crews in Big Lake, San Angelo, Robert Lee, Ballinger, Ozona and Sterling City have completed pretreatment of bridges and overpasses in their respected areas.

The pretreatment of bridges and overpasses comes after the National Weather Service’s forecasts includes a chance of freezing precipitation in the next few days for parts of the Concho Valley.

TxDOT’s full announcement is below: