SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Local law enforcement across Texas will be joining Texas Department of Public Safety troopers across Texas for the annual weekend “Click it or ticket” campaign.

Last year 1,300 Texas motorists died because they were not wearing a seatbelt which is an almost three percent increase over the year before. Experts say wearing a seat belt is one of the most important precautions motorists and passengers can take to protect themselves. About ten percent of Texans don’t wear them.

“As we gear up for memorial day weekend we are going to be enhancing our enforcement again with us focusing on those three main contributing factors speed impaired driving and distracted driving so remember to be safe and always buckle up when you’re in a motor vehicle state law requires every person in a vehicle to be secured by a seat,” said Texas DPS media communications Sgt. Justin Baker.

From now through June 4, law enforcement will be working overtime on the seatbelt campaign.