TxDOT and COSA are joining forces for a “Don’t Mess with Texas” mural contest

The winning art piece will be painted on a prominent building in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation and the City of San Angelo are joining forces for a “Don’t Mess with Texas” mural contest.

“We find toilets, couches, chairs, mattresses,” said Gail Stefanski and Carmen Torres as they picked up trash near a San Angelo road.

You’ve heard it before: “Don’t Mess with Texas.”

The Texas Department of Transportation’s campaign aimed at reducing littering on Texas roadways has been around for almost 35 years. Still in 2019, littering continues to be a problem across the state.

“In San Angelo and Tom Green County, this year we’ve spent about $370,000 picking up litter. Statewide, that number equates to about $35M of taxpayer dollars,” said Karen Threlkeld, Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation in San Angelo.

Every day, Gail Stefanski and Carmen Torres go through Ben Ficklin Rd. in San Angelo and pick up trash that’s been left behind. Stefanski has been cleaning up the area for 15 years. 3 years ago, Torres joined her in her mission to keep the area litter-free.

“She was about 6 or 7 months pregnant when she started and ran up and down the hills. She was amazing, I tell her she’s a billy goat,” said Stefanski about Torres.

Stefanski and Torres say that no matter their or the state’s cleanup efforts, everyone needs to do their part to keep their community looking beautiful.

Litter Stefanski & Torres have collected in the past

“There are not enough people who work for the state to clean this up if everybody throws 6 or 7 things away. It’s impossible,” explained Stefanski.

In an effort to inspire Texans to be creative while keeping the state litter-free, “Don’t Mess with Texas” is partnering with the City of San Angelo for the first-ever “Don’t Mess With Texas” Mural Contest.

“It has to tie in with the theme of anti-littering and beautifying our community,” added Threlkeld.

The winning artwork will be featured on a prominent building in San Angelo. The winner will receive an iconic “Don’t Mess with Texas” barrel with the mural painted on it, along with a camera (a nearly $2,000 value).

If you are artistic, submit your entry by October 18th.

“Apply online at dontmesswithtexas.org,” continued Threlkeld.

If you’re not artistic, do your part and don’t mess with Texas.

“Please, please, please, pick up your trash,” said Stefanski.