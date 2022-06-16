(KLST/KSAN)– Last year, 24% of all traffic deaths in Texas were caused by drunk driving. That translates to an average of one person dying every eight hours and 15 minutes.

“In the City of San Angelo, we had 13 fatalities due to drinking and driving so these are big numbers and one is more than enough,” Mona Lisa Fischer, Tx-dot Traffic Safety Specialist, said.

That’s just in San Angelo. According to reports, Texas had more than 1,000 fatalities due to drunk driving in 2021.

“We are trying to end the streak and get it down to zero fatalities,” Fischer said.

That’s why TX-DOT launched the ‘Faces of Drunk Driving’ Summer Campaign.

“These are moms, these are dads, these are brothers and sisters these are family members, so we want to put a face to it and that kind of brings it home,” Fischer said.

Many have come forward to tell their stories of how drunk driving has affected their lives. Some were behind the wheel, while other lost loved ones. Fischer said these fatalities are 100 percent preventable.

“They can call a cab, they can make a hotel reservation, call a friend, take an Uber, take a Lyft or just stay where you are at until time is what is going to sober you up, so those are some things that we can do together as a community to make our roads safer here,” Fischer said.

Fischer said drinking and driving can have serious physical, emotional, and financial consequences that can last for years.

“And you know what, my kids are out there driving on those roads and so we ask that everyone just take that responsibility. We are not saying don’t drink, but we are saying drink responsible,” Fischer said.