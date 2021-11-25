Two vehicle collision on Sherwood Way at Oxford Drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision in the intersection of Sherwood Way at Oxford Drive, Thursday afternoon, November 25, 2021.

According to police officers on-the scene, a blue Mercedes SUV traveling westbound on Sherwood Way, who claimed to have a green light to go through the intersection. Upon entering the intersection, the Mercedes SUV collided with a white Dodge Ram pickup traveling northbound on Oxford Drive, who also claimed to have the green light to go through the intersection.

One of the two occupants in the Mercedes SUV was transported to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

No citations have been issued at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.