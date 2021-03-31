Two vehicle collision on North Bryant and West 19th

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision near the intersection of North Bryant Blvd and West 19th St. Wednesday morning.

According to San Angelo Police, the Maroon GMC Truck and Trailer was traveling Southbound on Bryant and disregarded a red traffic light. The Blue Ford F-150 truck traveling eastbound on West 19th struck the truck and trailer that ran the red light.

The driver of the Blue Ford F-150 Truck was transported to the hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

San Angelo Police are asking the public to drive slow through the area as crews are still cleaning up the roadway.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide you with more information as it becomes available.

