Two Vehicle Collision on Loop 306 eastbound between Chadbourne and Main

UPDATE: We have received a statement from the San Angelo Police Department regarding the collision:

“Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on Houston Harte. The driver of the red vehicle and their passenger got into an argument. During the argument, the driver pulled his emergency brakes causing the vehicle to start sliding. The red vehicle was then hit from behind by the SUV. The passenger of the SUV was transported to the hospital, their injuries are unknown at this time. The driver of the red vehicle was issued citations.”

Original Story: SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department has responded to a two vehicle collision on Loop 306 eastbound between Chadbourne Street and Main Street.

Our Jaelin Lewis is on the scene getting more information as this time.

Police are diverting traffic off of Loop 306 towards the Chadbourne Street Exit. San Angelo Police are also asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

We’ll provide more information as it becomes available.