Two vehicle collision on corner of Pecos and North Van Buren Street

Police respond to two vehicle accident on corner of Pecos Avenue and North Van Buren Street

Update: Police say a black SUV headed North on Van Buren collided with a silver vehicle traveling West on Pecos in the intersection of Pecos and Van Buren. According to police, conflicting reports of which vehicle had the right-of-way are keeping them from issuing citations until further investigations are completed.

There are no reports of injuries.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police have responded to the corner of North Van Buren Street and Pecos Avenue for a reported major two-vehicle accident.

This is an ongoing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

