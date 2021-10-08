Two vehicle collision closes Houston Harte eastbound Friday evening

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision on Houston Harte Expressway, Friday evening.

San Angelo Police issued a Nixle Alert, advising drivers to avoid the eastbound lanes of Houston Harte Expressway from Central High School to Bell Street. The alert notified the public the road closure was due to “motor vehicle accidents.”

According to our reporter on-the-scene, the vehicles involved were a white Chevrolet SUV and a black Sedan.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The eastbound lanes of Houston Harte Expressway were cleared around 6:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will provide more information as it becomes available.