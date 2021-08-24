Two vehicle collision causes rollover on E. 42nd Street and Travis Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A driver is cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign following a collision causing a rollover on the corner of E. 42nd and Travis Street, Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement from the San Angelo Police Department.

San Angelo Police say that a Black Nissan Rogue was traveling southbound on Travis Street, disregarded a stop sign and collided with a Brown Nissan Armada traveling eastbound on E. 42nd Street.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Nissan Armada lost control of her vehicle causing the vehicle to flip on it’s side.

The driver of the Nissan Armada was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue is cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

