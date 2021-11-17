Two vehicle collision at 33rd Street and North Bryant

UPDATE: San Angelo Police Officers released a statement on the two vehicle collision at the intersection of 33rd Street and Bryant Boulevard.

According to the statement, officers said a Silver Mercedes Benz was travelling westbound on 33rd Street and proceeded to enter the intersection at Bryant Boulevard to make a right turn.

As the Mercedes Benz was making their right turn onto Bryant Boulevard, a Silver GMC Yukon, traveling northbound on Bryant, was unable to avoid the Mercedes Benz and struck the vehicle in the intersection.

Officers state none of the occupants in either vehicle went to the hospital nor required medical treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz was cited for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

(original story) SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of 33rd Street and North Bryant Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, November 17, 2021.

Northbound lanes on North Bryant have been reduced down to one lane at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.