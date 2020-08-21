Two tropical systems poised to hit the Gulf Coast next week

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fitting for 2020, the Gulf Coast braces for the possibility of two tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. All eyes will be on the tropics for the week ahead to see how the storms interact with one another and how much they affect each other’s forecast.

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to enter the gulf early next week with an expected landfall near the Louisiana and Mississippi border in the in the central Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Laura is expected to have strengthen to hurricane status by the time of landfall on Wednesday in the later morning or early afternoon hours.

Tropical Depression Fourteen is expected to reach tropical storm strength later this evening, making it the 13th named storm for the season, Marco. Tropical Depression Fourteen will be the more western storm in the Gulf of Mexico, moving into the Gulf of Mexico later this weekend and strengthening to hurricane status as well. TD Fourteen would stay to the west making landfall near the Houston area late on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

The two tropical systems could be making landfall within hours of each other.

This is not the for first time that two tropical systems have been in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time. It happened in 1933 and then again in 1959, but this could be the first time that both storms were hurricane strength. Two tropical systems in such close proximity will likely increase the uncertainly in the forecast track as the system will likely interact with one another in the Gulf of Mexico.

Daily Weather Map Sept 4,1933

Source: NOAA Central Library

Impacts to San Angelo and the Concho Valley?

Impacts expected will feel very similar to Hurricane Hanna’s landfall back in July. Increased moisture, cloud coverage, and scattered showers will be possible as the system brings that tropical air mass into the southern Texas region. Cooler temperatures are also likely as the winds become more from the southeast vs. the hotter southwesterly winds.