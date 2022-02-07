SAN ANGELO, Texas – One man is still behind bars following a drive-by shooting in the 9000 block of Knickerbocker Road on Friday, February 4, 2022.

According to the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 9000 Block of Knickerbocker Road in regards to two Hispanic males discharging a firearm in the direction of an occupied building.

Alan Sanchez

Reports said the shots were fired from a black Ford Expedition. Additional reports said one of the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot and fired the weapon as they were running from the vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle in the 7000 block of Knickerbocker Road where deputies found a handgun and marijuana in the Expedition.

Alan Sanchez, 29, of San Antonio was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Deadly conduct and Deadly Conduct-Discharge Firearm. Sanchez remains in the Tom Green County Jail on two $50,000.00 bonds.

Rodolfo Mendoza

The passenger, Rodolfo Mendoza, 26, of Laredo was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and three warrants from the City of San Angelo. Mendoza secured bond the following date and was released. No injuries were sustained as a result of the gunfire.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Angelo Police Department.

This investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.