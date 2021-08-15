Two new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Sunday, August 15, 2021.

The patients, according to the release, were a, unvaccinated Runnels County woman in her 60s and a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man. No other information about the patients is available.

To date, 335 patients have died from complications related to coronavirus infection. 215 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County. 120 of the patients were from other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below:

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Runnels County: unvaccinated

– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 335: 215 from Tom Green County and 120 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60 años, condado de Runnels: sin vacunar

– Mujer, 70 años, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 335: 215 del condado de Tom Green y 120 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.