Two new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 26, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The patients were an unvaccinated man in his 60s and an unvaccinated woman in her 50s.

So far, 414 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19. 267 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 147 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 20, 2020 to September 26, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:- Female, 50s, Menard County: unvaccinated- Male, 60s, McCulloch County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 414: 267 from Tom Green County and 147 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 50s, condado de Menard: no vacunada

– Hombre, 60s, condado de McCulloch: no vacunadoEsto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 414: 267 del condado de Tom Green y 147 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.