Two new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 24, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, September 24, 2021.

The patients were an unvaccinated man in his 70s and an unvaccinated woman in her 70s. Both patients were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 412 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19. 267 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 145 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 20, 2020 to September 24, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.