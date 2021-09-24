Two new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 24, 2021

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Friday, September 24, 2021.

So far, 412 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19. 267 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 145 were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 24, 2021 Total Deaths: 412 Tom Green County Residents: 267 Residents of other counties: 145 Female: 175 Male: 237 Age ranges: 20s: 2 30s: 5 40s: 24 50s: 48 60s: 113 70s: 115 80s: 79 90s: 26
COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 20, 2020 to September 24, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 412: 267 from Tom Green County and 145 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

– Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 412: 267 del condado de Tom Green y 145 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

City of San Angelo, September 24, 2021

