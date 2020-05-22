Two Injured in Boating Incident at Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Thursday, May 21, 2020, the San Angelo Police Department’s Lake Patrol Unit responded to Lake Nasworthy for the report of a water rescue involving injured people who were en route to the Beaty Road boat ramp.

The initial investigation revealed that three passengers were riding on a tube being pulled by a boat when the boat’s driver executed a sharp turn and continued traveling. The boat then completed a full 360 degrees and subsequently ran over the tube causing injuries to two of the tube’s teenage male passengers. The victims, ages 17 and 18, sustained severe injuries to their lower extremities.

A nearby off-duty firefighter witnessed the incident and responded to the boat, which had become disabled. The firefighter quickly applied a tourniquet to one of the teens and continued to render first aid until the vessel could be towed to shore.

The victims were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Alcohol was not a contributing factor to the crash.

As we move into the summer boating recreation season, the Department would like to remind people that the vast majority of boating accidents are caused by operator-controlled factors and not by the boat, equipment or environmental factors. Roughly eighty percent of boating deaths occurred on boats where the operator had not taken a boater education or safety course. The operator of the boat carries the major part of the responsibility for safety on that vessel; however, all adults on the boat must take some responsibility for their own safety as well as the safety of all minors aboard.

A big part of safe boating depends on the actions and behavior of all aboard the vessel. Responsible boating starts with preparation. For a detailed boating safety guide visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/boat/. No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes; therefore, it is important to quickly stop the blood loss. Those nearest to someone with life threatening injuries are best positioned to provide care. You and your family can learn how to stop the bleeding at https://www.dhs.gov/stopthebleed.

Courtesy: San Angelo Police Department

