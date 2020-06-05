Two former Runnels County jailers arrested for sexual relations with an inmate

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Approximately two months ago an investigation began involving possible inappropriate relationships between Runnels County Jail staff and inmates.
On May 26, 2020 Sheriff Carl Squyres believed enough evidence had been collected to pursue criminal charges against the two former Runnels County Jail staff members. On that date the Texas Rangers were contacted and asked to review the evidence and take over the investigation.
On June 3rd 2020 arrest warrants were issued for 52 year old Cary Lamont Hubbard and 30 year old Alexander Govia Harrison both of Winters.
Hubbard was charged with three counts of Inappropriate Sexual Relationship with an inmate or person under supervision. The total bond amount was set at $30,000.00.
Harrison was charged with one count of Inappropriate Sexual Relationship with an inmate or person under supervision. The total bond amount was set at $10,000.00
Both Hubbard and Harrison were released on bond on June 4th 2020.
