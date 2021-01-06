Two female Army soldier deaths in Texas under investigation, one found shot on freeway

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two investigations are currently underway in Texas for the deaths of two female U.S. Army soldiers on New Year’s Eve.

30-year-old Staff Sgt. Jessica Mitchell was found shot to death on I-10 in San Antonio at 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. 19-year-old Pfc. Asia M. Graham was discovered unresponsive in her barracks room at Fort Bliss in El Paso.

According to our NBC-affiliate WOAI, Mitchell was a fifth-generation member of the military and had been posting on social media just hours before her death. Her family says that a video shows her at a party to “ring in the new year.”

Mitchell has been recently promoted to the position of drill sergeant and was positioned at the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.

Her murder is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department and the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division. If you know anything about this case, call SAPD Homicide Department at 210-207-7635.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Mitchell family has known tragedy. Back in 2017, her brother Justice was murdered when he was 18.

In Graham’s death, there has been no immediate evidence that there was foul play involved. She was a human resources specialist and was from Cherryville, North Carolina.

At this time, it appears the two deaths are unrelated. This comes just months after two congressional committees launched probes into the high numbers of deaths at Fort Hood in Killeen.

These deaths were highlighted by the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.