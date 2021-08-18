Two deaths and 105 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by TGC Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths from causes related to COVID-19 and 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The two patients who lost their lives were an unvaccinated Kimble County man in his 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 40s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 338 patients have died from causes related to infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 217 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 121 were residents of other counties.

The full statement about the patients who passed away is below:

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Kimble County: unvaccinated

– Female, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 338: 217 from Tom Green County and 121 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60 años, condado de Kimble: no vacunada

– Mujer, 40 años, condado de Tom Green: sin vacunar 

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 338: 217 del condado de Tom Green y 121 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

The full, daily COVID-19 report, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below:

August 18, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 19,662

Active cases: 1,294

Currently hospitalized: 65

New positives for today: 105

Informe COVID-19 del 18 de agosto de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 19662

Casos activos: 1294

Actualmente hospitalizados: 65

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 105

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female20 month oldHispanicCrockettPCR
Male56HispanicConchoPCR
Female47HispanicCokePCR
Male73HispanicTGCPCR
Female27whiteTGCPCR
Male34HispanicTGCPCR
Male9OtherTGCPCR
Male24whiteTGCPCR
Male26whiteTGCPCR
Male27HispanicTGCPCR
Male27whiteTGCPCR
Female27whiteTGCPCR
Female45whiteTGCPCR
Male64whiteTGCPCR
Male32HispanicTGCPCR
Female76HispanicTGCPCR
Male13HispanicTGCPCR
Male61HispanicTGCPCR
Female63HispanicTGCPCR
Male11HispanicTGCPCR
Male57whiteTGCPCR
Female53whiteTGCPCR
Male46OtherTGCPCR
Male17OtherTGCPCR
Female58whiteTGCAntigen
Male21whiteTGCAntigen
Male65whiteConchoAntigen
Female44whiteTGCAntigen
Male38whiteTGCAntigen
Male25whiteTGCAntigen
Male25whiteTGCAntigen
Female23whiteTGCAntigen
Male33HispanicTGCAntigen
Male44whiteTGCAntigen
Female22whiteTGCAntigen
Female40HispanicTGCAntigen
Female49whiteRunnelsAntigen
Male58HispanicTGCAntigen
Female22HispanicTGCAntigen
Male47whiteTGCAntigen
Female29whiteRunnelsAntigen
Female44HispanicTGCAntigen
Male4HispanicTGCAntigen
Female37HispanicTGCAntigen
Female29HispanicTGCAntigen
Female28whiteGlasscockAntigen
Female35whiteTGCAntigen
Female15HispanicTGCAntigen
Male14whiteTGCAntigen
Female15whiteTGCAntigen
Male54HispanicTGCAntigen
Female17HispanicTGCAntigen
Male53HispanicSuttonAntigen
Male30HispanicTGCAntigen
Male19whiteTGCAntigen
Male13 month oldwhiteTGCAntigen
Male50whiteTGCAntigen
Female31whiteTGCAntigen
Female45HispanicTGCAntigen
Male86whiteTGCAntigen
Male28HispanicTGCAntigen
Male28whiteTGCAntigen
Female51HispanicTGCAntigen
Female77HispanicTGCAntigen
Male5OtherCokeAntigen
Male50HispanicTGCAntigen
Female25HispanicTGCAntigen
Female3HispanicTGCAntigen
Male53HispanicTGCAntigen
Female53HispanicTGCAntigen
Male30whiteTGCAntigen
Male41whiteTGCAntigen
Male60whiteRunnelsAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Male48whiteCokeAntigen
Male20OtherCokeAntigen
Female28HispanicTGCAntigen
Female33HispanicTaylorAntigen
Male33BlackTGCAntigen
Female21HispanicGlasscockAntigen
Male43whiteIrionAntigen
Male2 month oldHispanicSterlingAntigen
Male21 month oldHispanicSterlingAntigen
Female40HispanicSterlingAntigen
Male13HispanicTGCAntigen
Female35whiteTGCAntigen
Male24OtherTGCAntigen
Female19whiteTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Female48HispanicTGCAntigen
Female13HispanicTGCAntigen
Female26whiteTGCAntigen
Female69whiteRunnelsAntigen
Male12HispanicTGCAntigen
Male8OtherRunnelsAntigen
Female35whiteTGCAntigen
Female22HispanicTGCAntigen
Female44whiteTGCAntigen
Female34whiteTGCAntigen
Male7whiteTGCAntigen
Female56HispanicTGCAntigen
Female27OtherTGCAntigen
Male38OtherTGCAntigen
Female49OtherTGCAntigen
Female41HispanicTGCAntigen

