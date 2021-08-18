Two deaths and 105 new positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed two additional deaths from causes related to COVID-19 and 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County, according to statements issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The two patients who lost their lives were an unvaccinated Kimble County man in his 60s and an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 40s. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 338 patients have died from causes related to infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County. 217 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County; 121 were residents of other counties.

The full statement about the patients who passed away is below:

The Health Department has confirmed two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:

– Female, 60s, Kimble County: unvaccinated

– Female, 40s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 338: 217 from Tom Green County and 121 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado dos muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Mujer, 60 años, condado de Kimble: no vacunada

– Mujer, 40 años, condado de Tom Green: sin vacunar

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 338: 217 del condado de Tom Green y 121 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.

The full, daily COVID-19 report, issued by the City of San Angelo, is below:

August 18, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 19,662

Active cases: 1,294

Currently hospitalized: 65

New positives for today: 105

Informe COVID-19 del 18 de agosto de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 19662

Casos activos: 1294

Actualmente hospitalizados: 65

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 105



