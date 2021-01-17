Two dead, one hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday evening, two people were killed and one person was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 21, east of Pendleton Bridge near the Louisiana border.

Around 7:05 p.m., A 2021 Toyota passenger car, Curtis Harrison, 44, of Hemphill, failed to yield the right of way when he struck a 2010 GMC pickup which contained driver Vanessa Davis, 28, and Jason Davis, 38, both from Bronson, as well as Ralph Hill, 48, of Hemphill.

When Vanessa Davis’s 2010 GMC pickup was struck, her truck traveled into the westbound lane where it collided with a 2016 Chevrolet pickup.

Jason Davis and Hill were pronounced dead at the scene. Harrison was airlifted to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were not injured during the crash, and their identities were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.