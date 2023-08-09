SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — Two individuals were arrested after allegedly murdering and disposing of a body outside of Junction in 2022.

Mugshot: Kenneth Harvey 8-9-23

Kenneth Harvey, 40, and Brittany Schoonmaker, 27, were both booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on Aug. 9, 2023.

Harvey has been charged with murder and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. Schoonmaker was also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. A press release from the San Angelo Police Department shares that the two were arrested on Aug. 3 in Georgie and transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center on Aug. 9.

Mugshot: Brittnany Shoonmaker 8-9-23

On Aug. 24, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department began a missing persons investigation on Eric Talton. According to records filed in Tom Green County, detectives learned from Ramona Talton that Eric Talton had been murdered by two individuals identified as Harvey and Shoonmaker and that his body was transported to San Antonio to be disposed of.

Later that day the detectives spoke with a Texas Ranger that had responded to a murder investigation after a body had been discovered in a grass fire on US Highway 83 South near Junction at approximately 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Fingerprints obtained by personnel at Central Texas Autopsy from the unidentified body were known to be of Eric Talton after the SAPD crime scene investigators compared the prints to known samples from Talton.

Detectives learned that Schoonmaker had been driving a silver 2022 Toyota Cross that was rented in San Angelo. Records show that local law enforcement contacted the FBI office in Las Vegas to seize the vehicle after it was located in Las Vegas, Nevada. An arson K9 unit was requested by the Clark County Fire Department while the car was being secured. The dog unit alerted to an area inside the vehicle.

Law performance spoke with Schoonmaker via the cellphone and learned that she and Harvey had traveled together to San Antonio to help someone move and had arrived at around 6 a.m. on Aug. 18.

GPS coordinates that were provided by Toyota Motor Corporation placed the silver Cross near North Bryant Ave. at 2 a.m. on Aug. 18. Video surveillance showed Harvey drive into the Stripe parking lot, purchase cigarettes and 1.447 gallons of gas. Reports say that Harvey was seen opening the back driver-side door of the vehicle and dispensed the fuel. Coordinates also placed the Toyota Cross at Harvey’s residence from 2:08 a.m. to 2:28 a.m. on Aug. 18 before the two left for San Antonio.

Cellphone records obtained by law enforcement placed Schoonmaker near Vick, Texas at 3:05 a.m. that morning. The distance needed to travel between this location and the location where Talton’s body was discovered would give the two 27 minutes to place Talton’s body before it was discovered at 4:35 a.m.

During an interview with a witness, investigators learned that Harvey had gone to a residence on West 15th Street for a short time on Aug 16, then returned that afternoon. After kicking on the door, Harvey pushed Talton into the house where he began to hit and kick him. Records state that Harvey had beaten Talton unconscious, then thrown him into the bathtub. Talton did not regain consciousness but was moaning.

The witness left the residence and came back the following morning where she saw Talton laying in the fetal position in the hallway, not moving.

Investigators executed a search warrant for the residence on West 15th Street on Nov. 16 where they located blood splatter on the wall above the bathroom. Samples were sent to a DNA lab with known blood samples of Talton. Results showed that Talton was the contributor to the blood splatter.

In an interview with another witness, detectives were told that Shoonmaker said to the witness that her boyfriend, Harvey, had killed Talton. They also stated that Harvey had made her go to San Antonio with him to dispose of the body.

The witness continue by telling detectives what Shoonmaker stated she did that morning. Shoonmaker told the witness that they had wrapped the body in a bag and put him in the back of the vehicle. The plan was to buy gasoline and burn the body, records state. The witness further explained to detectives that Shoonmaker’s story was they were going to San Antonio to help someone move.