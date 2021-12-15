SAN ANGELO, Texas – Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division and Officers with the SAPD’s K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2900 block of N. Bryant Blvd for a traffic violation on Saturday, December 4th, according to a release from San Angelo Police Department on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

According to the release, San Angelo Police Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately “12” pounds of suspected Oxycodone, approximately “66” grams of THC, approximately “51” grams of Marijuana, approximately “2” grams of Cocaine, and $952.00.

Ezequiel Azmitia-Jimenez

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Ezequiel Azmitia-Jimenez (19yoa) and Matthew Juan (19yoa).

Ezequiel was taken into custody and charged with Possession of CS Pg1 > 400 grams Oxycodone, Possession of CS Pg2 4 – 400 grams THC, and Possession of Marijuana <2 ounces.

Matthew Juan

Matthew was taken into custody and was charged with Possession of CS Pg1 > 400 grams Oxycodone, Possession of CS Pg2 4 – 400 grams THC, Possession of CS PG1 < 1 gram Cocaine, and Possession of Marijuana <2 ounces.

Both subjects were transported to Tom Green County Jail for their associated charges.

It should be noted that the suspected Oxycodone alone has a street value of approximately $750,000.