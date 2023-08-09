SAN ANGELO, TX— The Eden Bulldogs will be led by Steven Grigsby after the departure of Josh Raulston.

Concluding the 2022 season at 1-9 overall and 0-4 in district, the Bulldogs are gearing up for a fresh football season, with Grigsby optimistic that the young team will usher in a victorious campaign.

“It’s just putting together the plan. It’s the practice plan. You got to stick to your practice plan, and you got to know when you walk out on the field exactly what you are going to do that day and how you are going to hit it and make sure the kids are ready to perform when it comes time of that first scrimmage or first game,” said Grigsby.

“This is our second year in a row with a new coach. So it helps us learn how to adapt and learn new ways. With it being our second year with a new coach, I think it helps us be more comfortable with learning new ways, and honestly, this coach is great, and I couldn’t ask for more,” said Bulldogs senior fullback Jeven Petrilli.

On August 25th, the Bulldogs kick off their season against the Leakey Eagles.