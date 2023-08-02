SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Sonora Broncos are coming off a season in which they won a share of the district 3-2A title and reached the Regional Finals game before falling to Hawley.

This season, all eyes are on the Broncos to make a deep postseason run. They return 22 starters from last year’s team and are projected to finish first in District 3-2A.

Sonora will rely heavily on their experience this season to get them over that hump so they can achieve their goals.

“You know being the third year in the system and having a lot of returners, it’s really just been a catch up from last year. We’re not having to install a whole lot. It’s kind of new. Our quarterback’s a three year starter now with a lot of skilled people around him. Our o-line, we got four returning from last year. So for us, it’s been huge. It’s been a great first two days,” said head coach Blake Weston.

With expectations, you must overcome complacency, and the Broncos refuse to let anything get in their way of obtaining a state championship.

“I’m looking forward to that district championship and then to get further. I mean, we got to be out here to get better and want to want to have that state championship. All the guys I’ve talked to out here, they all have the mentality that we’re gonna go to state. We’re going to play in Jerry’s world and we’re going to win,” said Senior quarterback, Jaime Buitron.

The community of Sonora has been filled with tons of support throughout the years and the Broncos players are looking to thank them by winning a state championship.

“I’ve played with these kids my whole life since we were third and fourth graders. So, us being on the same team really means a lot to me. The community’s really seen this team and always looked at this team. Now it’s our turn to show what we got and hopefully win that state championship,” said Senior linebacker, Edgar DeLuna