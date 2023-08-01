SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Miles Bulldogs are one of the most exciting teams here in the Concho Valley coming into the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs return 14 starters from last year’s team and will look to them to play a huge role this upcoming season.

Miles finished 2022 with an 8-3 overall record and reached the Bi-District round of the playoffs, before falling to Sterling City 43-42.

They plan to use that loss to fuel them this entire football season.

“Didn’t have the season that I think we could have had. I think it ended a little bit early. So, I think that that’s the motivation that we have more so then, you have won the state seven on seven. I think the way last year ended for us is what our motivation is,” said head coach, Jayson Wilhelm.

The Bulldogs have one of the most prolific offenses here in District 6-2A. Thanks in large part to their dynamic quarterback, Hayven Book. The senior qb put up over 2,800 scrimmage yards and 50 touchdowns last season but remains humble stating everyone plays a role in their team’s success.

“I think just really work hard. It’s not just me, it’s our whole team. Our O-line is going to be really good this year I think and they’re stepping up in a big way. We have really a lot of key players on defense and offense, they’re going to have to guard us,” said senior quarterback, Hayven Book.

Their season will get underway on August 25th at home against Kermit High School.

“Oh, I’m super excited. I’m ready to get back on the game field and just start winning games. I’m just really excited for it,” said senior right guard, Hunter Wood.