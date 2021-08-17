Two-a-days: Menard turn page after last season 0-10 record

Menard– The yellowjackets also entering their second year under a new head coach Justin Gorman.
The Yellow Jackets are looking to improve off a down season for the program in 2020 where they didn’t win a game.
Menard brings back a total of 18 starters the second-most in the district behind eldorado and are hoping that experience will bring confidence for this year.
Hear from Coach Gorman and senior offensive lineman Zadrian Zapata in the Video above.
