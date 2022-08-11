SAN ANGELO, TX— The Blackwell Hornets football team struggled in 2021 going 4-7. With a new season on the horizon, they are looking to get back to their winnings ways with a trio of talented seniors in 2022.

“I’m feeling this year we just have more of a connection with each other. It’s just a lot better people that we have played with the last four years and we are just all super close. We know what we want and we are determined to get what we want this year,” said senior wide receiver Kyler Cummings.

With a new season comes new competition. Loraine and Trent have stayed for two years now, but they will welcome Bronte to the district in 2022.

“I think we really got a taste last year. We didn’t get all the wins we wanted, but we tried hard and got to play some good opponents. That kind of drives us to play better and to beat better people gives us that motivation,” said senior defensive end Matthew Shipman.

The goals remain the same for these athletes on what they are hoping to take back to Blackwell this season.

“I think the best goal every year is to go play in Jerry’s world and leave with that state ring so that’s really what we are hoping for. We will take it game by game and see if we can get there,” said senior linebacker Dawson Dominey.