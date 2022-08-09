SAN ANGELO, TX — The Eden bulldogs would get back to a winning season in 2021, after a 3-7 season in 2020. This year Eden will have to rely heavily on freshman and sophomores to step up for this team.

“Our coach continues to tell us that y’all are the top dogs y’all have to be here for these kids. So, we just have to help them through it,” said senior center Calvin Malone.

The Bulldogs will have a new head coach, Joshua Raulston, who has stepped in to help contribute to this young football team.

“I’m preaching state championship and you know they are buying in and they are coming out here and working every day. It’s looking good,” said head coach Raulston.

Eden will be in an all Concho Valley district 13-1A Division I this season. Some new faces like Robert Lee and Menard are new competition they will face in 2022.

“We have a different district set up and I feel like we can dominate the district. Last year it didn’t go all that well but now I feel like this year we can do pretty good stuff,” said senior running back Jesus Morales.