SAN ANGELO, TX— The Eldorado Eagles concluded the 2022 season with a 4-7 overall record and a 3-3 record in district play, reaching the bi-district round.

Heading into the new season, they will have five starters back on offense and defense. Under the leadership of Chad Tutle, who is entering his second year as head coach, the team aims to develop the bond and build upon their progress from the previous year.

“I think part of it is familiarity with the kids. That’s always hard when you come to a new place as an assistant or a head coach. You know familiarity with the kids and their personalities and the personality with the group and the town and stuff like that. I think we’ve done that with some of the things we are going to do and some of the things we did last year that will carry over into this year,” said Tutle.

“You know I want to shock the towns around us. I want to do better for this town. They deserve a lot. I want to do better for everyone around here,” said senior center Michael Adame.

On August 25th, the Eagles kick off their season against the Christoval Cougars.