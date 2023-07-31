SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Chiefs held their first practice of the 2023 football season Monday morning.

The Chiefs concluded the 2022 season 3-7 overall and 0-4 in the toughest district in Region I. Lake View is determined to reverse its fortunes, setting its sights on a playoff run in the upcoming football season.

“It’s a little different, and the athletes are a bit younger, so you have to give more guidance, and we have to help the young guys just like the seniors helped us when we were freshmen and sophomores. You get to be the old person now. A little more youth. Little more energy. Just get better,” said senior running back Ian Cortez.

“Get better from last year and the years before that. We want to be good coaches and give these kids an opportunity to be successful,” said head coach Hector Guevara.

The Chiefs kick off their season on August 25th against Lamesa.