SAN ANGELO, TX– The Sonora Broncos were co-district champs of 2-3A division II last season and hope to make a deep run this year.

“Going 1-0 every week, winning the first week we are not going to overlook anybody,” said head coach Blake Weston.

On day five of two-a-days for the Sonora Broncos, the drive to succeed is even higher coming off the first winning season they have had since 2018.

“We are really hoping to make a deep run this year and it would mean quite a bit to me if we could go three or four rounds in,” said Hunter O’Banon.

With a lot of returning starters coming back for this upcoming season, the athletes are excited for the bond they can continue growing on and off the field.

“It feels good because I mean we all have that same connection since we had it last year and now we are more familiar with this offense and defense stuff. So I think we have a pretty good connection to do pretty good this season,” said Jaime Buitron.

Sonora is now being placed in a six-team district with new competition like Anthony, Christoval, and Forsan but the bulldogs are ready for what’s to come.

“That new district is going to be very competitive but I think we are up for the task the first three days have been great,” said Weston.