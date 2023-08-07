SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats concluded the 2022 season in fourth place within District 2-6A and successfully made their 13th consecutive playoff appearance. However, the upcoming 2023 season will bring some changes as the team faces the challenge of replacing players and seeking new athletes to fill crucial roles.

“It’s always good to have some success at any level of football, so you know that helps. Those guys are used to winning, and they’ve won in the past. We certainly hope that carries over,” said head coach Kevin Crane.

The Bobcats have 16 returning players for the upcoming season, and a captivating question lingers: Who will step up to be their new quarterback?

“I think we are in a unique situation where we feel like we could win football games with either one of those guys, and I’m not sure other teams could say that. They will continue to battle it out. They did a great job this spring. They had a great summer, but we will watch them this fall before we make any determination on that,” said Crane.

The athletes aim to establish strong chemistry from scratch with the new faces on the team.

“We got a new team, so we are trying to build our team chemistry up, and we are trying to learn to just rely on eachother. Trust our coaches. Trust our other teammates to do what they have to do to get the win,” said Bobcat senior running back Ryan Munoz.

Heading into his third year as head coach, Kevin Crane maintains the program’s unwavering commitment to its goals.

“We want to be the district champion. We want to make the playoffs. We want to play in December. You know those are program goals that we talk about, but the way we get there is just by constantly improving and trying to get better each day,” said Crane.

On August 25th, the Bobcats kick off their season against Killeen Shoemaker.