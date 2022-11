A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday.

The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles.

The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La.

A 3.0 earthquake was also felt in Mooringsport in April of 2021.