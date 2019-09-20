Twelve new officers join the San Angelo Police Department

On September 20, the San Angelo Police Department held a graduation ceremony for 12 new officers.
The new officers are Talon Adcox, Andres Castro, Jonathan Garcia, Glenn Halbert, Adrian Hardy, Sheldon Harrell, Lance Landers, Mike Morris, Carlos Ramirez, Manuel Reyes, Jeffrey Tarr, and Landon Terry.
The newest officers completed a 1,077 hour academy where they learned basic law enforcement skills and went through many weeks of in-service training. They will be considered “Apprentice Police Officers” or, APO’s until their 16-week Police Training Program is complete.