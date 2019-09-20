Twelve new officers join the San Angelo Police Department

HOUSTON (AP) — Kids were still in classrooms as roads around them became rivers. Drivers warned to stay off highways wound up abandoning their submerged cars. Thousands of people called 911, but rescue crews found many weren't in real danger.

Waters from Tropical Storm Imelda began to recede Friday, but not before grinding life to a flooded halt for the more than 5 million residents of the Houston area. It was another test of catastrophic weather for an already storm-scarred stretch of Gulf Coast, and like past disasters, the response didn't escape second-guessing.