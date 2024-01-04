SAN ANGELO, Texas — Home is where the heart is. For these brothers, their game beats strongest when they play side by side. Since last year at Sterling City, Ty, and Seth Turner have been teammates, forging a bond through football and basketball. Together, they’ve seized opportunities to contribute to victories on the field and court.

“Growing up was me playing sports until my brother’s eighth grade or freshmen year, he found a love for sports. Our first year playing on the same team was last year,” said senior forward Ty Turner.

Ty serves as a mentor to Seth, witnessing the progress he has made throughout this season. As this marks their last year playing side by side, Seth aims to contribute further to the leadership his brother has exemplified.

“I just need to step up as a leader next year because he’s kind of taking on that role this year, and I feel like I have to fill those shoes,” said junior shooting guard Seth Turner.

Among the many memories the brothers have created, one stands out the most.

“Earlier this year against Garden City, it was a close game, and tensions were high, and being able to celebrate that with my brother. It was nice,” said Seth.

“I cherish it all, but I think Water Valley throwing a touchdown pass to him was cool,” said Ty.

The brothers introduce distinct playing styles to the team, and Head Coach Cody Slate is impressed with the balanced contributions.

“They each bring their different dynamic. Ty is more of an offensive player and does a good job there. Seth is a defensive motor most nights, and it’s kind of a nice duo because you have one that takes a lot of pride on defense, and the other one carries the offense on other nights. So they complement each other pretty well outside of fighting like brothers,” said Slate.

As the season unfolds, the Eagles have established new goals, and the camaraderie among the Turners will positively influence the team’s mindset every day.

“Team chemistry with us helps a lot. We are just trying to stay as a team. I think we are all brothers on this team,” said Seth.

“Our goal this season is to keep on working and keep on going day by day. We have had a lot of unfortunate losses to the team, so just trying to keep that mindset and know that nothing has changed and we have the same goals in mind and try to go one district game at a time,” said Ty.