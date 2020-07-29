Tunes on the track with Darren Morrison

SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s time for another #TunesontheTrack performance at the Railway Museum of San Angelo. This Friday, the museum will host Darren Morrison, a musician based out of Christoval, Texas with an interest in playing music to put you in a mood to start your weekend off right. Join in on July 31st at 3:00 PM via Facebook Livestream to enjoy the sounds of Darren Morrison!

Be sure to also visit www.sanangelorailway.org for activities, educational information, and virtual tours of the Railway Museum of San Angelo. Interested in showing off your talents at the Railway Museum? Email info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com for information on how to become an official #SanAngeLokie partner. Inquiries can be made by emailing info.railwaymuseum@gmail.com.