Trump pardons ex-San Francisco 49ers owner DeBartolo Jr.

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Angelo State University will present a guest artist exhibit by Sangmi Yoo, a professor and the associate director of art at Texas Tech University, beginning Monday, Feb. 24, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

Titled “Better Homes and Gardens,” the exhibit of Yoo’s prints will be on display in the EFA Building’s Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 19.

Yoo will also present a Gallery Talk about her exhibit on Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m. in Gallery 193. Her presentation is also open free to the public.

In her decade-spanning practice, the Korean native Yoo has created prints and installations to explore her interest in an “ideal home” and what is considered as American norms.

“I have developed my interest in tract homes and botanical elements in the built environment,” Yoo said, “combined with my memory of Korean New Village houses from the 1970s and colonial botany, using digital and traditional printmaking, laser and hand-cutting techniques. The play of shadows and colored stripes in my works are developed from Dazzle (disruptive) camouflage patterns used in war ships during World War I. By means of these choices, I focus on creating a sense of fragility in memories and in illusions of the world we believe.”

Also on the Executive Board of Southern Graphics Council International, Yoo has exhibited her work at the Seoul Olympic Museum of Art, Bellevue Art Museum, Springfield Art Museum, American University Museum in Washington, D.C., Museum of Printing History in Houston, and the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Korea. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting from Seoul National University and her Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from Ohio State University.

Examples of Yoo’s art are available on her website at www.sangmiyoo.com.

Courtesy: ASU Office of Communications and Marketing