SAN SABA, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On September 1, San Saba Police officers were called to San Saba Middle School after a truck drove through the front doors causing significant property damage.

According to a press release from the San Saba Police Department, a 2020 white Ram 2500 had been turning into the parking lot of San Saba Middle School where it continued driving through, up onto the walkway and into the main entrance. The driver then backed up from the wreckage and left the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle told law enforcement he had been in the area to purchase football tickets. When the 56-year-old male pulled into the parking lot, he stated he experienced medical complications causing him the put pressure on the gas instead of the brakes.

He left the scene and reported the incident to a San Saba resident who then notified law enforcement.

After further investigation, it was determined the driver’s Diabetic Neuropathy was the cause of the incident. He did not suffer any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Students were not present during the crash, having transitioned to a four-day school week, but the area has been closed off due to the severe structural damage caused to the building.

This incident is still currently under investigation.