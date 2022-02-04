SAN ANGELO, Texas- San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) arrived at the scene of a crash at the 614 Block of W 29th Street this afternoon, after a pickup truck crashed into the San Angelo Dental office.

San Angelo Police Department on the scene

The SAPD talked to the elderly man driving the pickup truck, where he stated that he was wearing wet shoes and was trying to stop the truck before hitting the building.

The elderly man stated that he attempted to hit the brake, but instead hit the gas pedal before crashing the dental office.

There were no individuals inside the dental office at the time of the accident. However, the pickup truck did cause interior and exterior damage to the building.

broken glass and wires



damaged equipment and office chairs



outside view of damage by pickup truck



Damage photos of San Angelo Dental

SAPD did not issue any citations to the elderly man involved in the accident.