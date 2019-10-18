Tropical Storm Nestor forms in the Gulf of Mexico

At 1:00 PM CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Nestor was located near latitude 26.3 North, longitude 89.5 West. Nestor is moving toward the northeast near 22 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday, followed by a turn toward the east-northeast by early Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast later today and tonight, and move inland across portions of the southeastern United States Saturday and Sunday as it becomes a post-tropical cyclone. Nestor is expected to move offshore of the coast of North Carolina into the western Atlantic by late Sunday.

Tropical Storm Nestor

Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected later today, with weakening forecast after Nestor moves inland. Nestor is expected to lose tropical characteristics and become post-tropical on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km), mainly to the northeast and east of the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.

Watches and Warnings

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown Florida

Grand Isle Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River

Tropical Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida

Storm Surge Watches and Warnings

Rainfall

Nestor is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches.

Estimated Rainfall

Tornadoes

A tornado or two is possible tonight and early Saturday near the Florida Gulf Coast from the central panhandle to western parts of the Florida peninsula.

Next Advisory

4:00 PM CDT