Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall near Freeport, TX around 1:00 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
It is only expected to remain a Tropical Storm for a couple of hours before weakening back into a Tropical Depression. Regardless, heavy rainfall will bring the potential for dangerous flash flooding along the Texas Gulf Coast through Wednesday evening. Some spots could see around 5 inches of rain in a short amount of time.
Unfortunately, rain chances across the Concho Valley will be isolated for the next couple of days as the system continues to track northward.