Tropical Storm Imelda makes landfall near Freeport, TX around 1:00 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Landfall Near Freeport, TX

It is only expected to remain a Tropical Storm for a couple of hours before weakening back into a Tropical Depression. Regardless, heavy rainfall will bring the potential for dangerous flash flooding along the Texas Gulf Coast through Wednesday evening. Some spots could see around 5 inches of rain in a short amount of time.

Unfortunately, rain chances across the Concho Valley will be isolated for the next couple of days as the system continues to track northward.

Rain Total Estimates Through Wednesday Evening