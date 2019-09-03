Tropical Storm Fernand develops in the Gulf of Mexico

The Government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for

the northeast coast of Mexico from La Pesca to Barra del Tordo and

from Barra El Mezquital to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

As of now, Tropical Storm Fernand is expected to weaken after interacting with Mexico and become a remnant low by Thursday. Models are indicating that it will continue to track west northwest and through Mexico. Although, it could increase moisture across the Texas Hill Country over the next couple of days.

Models showing the projected path of Tropical Storm Fernand

Potential Rainfall through Friday :

Northeast Mexico: 6 to 12 inches, isolated 15 inches, highest in the

Sierra Madre Oriental of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon. This rainfall

may cause life-threatening mudslides and flash floods.

South Texas and the Lower Texas Coast: 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6

inches.