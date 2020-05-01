Tropical Smoothie Cafe giving away 1 million smoothies

Atlanta, Georgia– Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced today its One Million Smoothie Giveaway for guests nationwide.

The company just gave over 180,000 smoothies in April to the frontline heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they want to give away even more.

“We were humbled by the incredible response to the 180,000 smoothies our franchisees donated to frontline heroes nationwide,” said Charles Watson, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC CEO.

“The smiles we saw and stories we heard inspired us to think bigger and explore how we could do even more to support the communities we serve. Our guests have always told us our smoothies provide a refreshing, momentary escape and we figured everyone could use a little escape right now. So, we decided to extend our smoothie giveaway to everyone in America by offering 1,000,000 free smoothies.”

In support of National Nurses Appreciation Month in May, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also pledged to donate $100,000 to the American Nurses Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund upon reaching its goal of giving away 1,000,000 smoothies.

“The support Tropical Smoothie Cafe already gave to nurses and other healthcare professionals is tremendous. We appreciate them doing even more by giving away 1 million smoothies and making a generous donation to the American Nurses Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses,” said Kate Judge, executive director, American Nurses Foundation.

“Their donation will help the Foundation support critical areas where frontline nurses need immediate and ongoing support like mental wellness, direct financial assistance and national advocacy.”

To get your free smoothie visit www.FreeSmoothies.com