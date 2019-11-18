Tribute to David Hodges

SAN ANGELO, Texas – David Hodges, former CEO of the San Angelo YMCA passed away over the weekend. Hodges was known for his philanthropic work for the Concho Valley. He dedicated over 50 years of service to various organizations.

“Without David there would be no YMCA in San Angelo,” A.J. Moore, CEO of the YMCA and friend of Hodges said.

Hodges hired Moore at the YMCA in 1989. Since then, they worked together for decades and bonded over coaching Olympic athletes.

Moore credits much of the advancement of the YMCA to Hodges.

“It’s all because of David,” Moore said.

Moore says that the David Hodges Pro-Am Golf Tournament, now in it’s 30th year, will be named the David Hodges Memorial Pro-Am Golf Tournament. The tournament is a major fundraiser for YMCA scholarships. An initiative that Moore says Hodges was passionate about.

Moore said he would tell Hodges that he is and will continue to be missed.

Funeral services for Hodges will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23 at Johnson’s Funeral Home in San Angelo.